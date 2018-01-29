Corby petrol station fined for operating without permit

The owner of a service station in Corby has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 for operating without an environmental permit and ignoring a legal notice.

Rajen Hindocha, owner of the Corby Service Station Ltd in Oakley Road, pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to two offences facing him.

Hindocha repeatedly failed to comply with requests to complete the relevant forms to transfer the existing environmental permit from the previous owners to Corby Service Station Ltd, of which he is director, despite being given several opportunities to do so.

He also failed to respond to a legal notice requesting information about the ownership of the petrol filling station.

Hindocha was ordered to pay £500 for operating without an environmental permit, £250 for failing to respond to a legal notice, a £50 victim surcharge and £470 in costs – totalling £1,270.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “Officers of the council made every effort to assist Hindocha to comply with the environmental permitting regulations, however he failed to provide the completed forms despite assurances he would do so.

“Only when informal measures were unsuccessful was a legal notice served, however this was also ignored.

“These environmental regulations are put in place for good reason and need to be adhered to.

“We hope that this might be a reminder to other businesses to ensure the relevant forms and practices are completed.”