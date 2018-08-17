Corby Old Village road woes set to go on to the end of September

The misery is set to continue for people trying to get to Corby’s Old Village after a main road closure was extended for another six weeks.

The railway bridge over Cottingham Road has been shut since January but was due to reopen on August 14.

It has caused a headache for businesses in the Old Village who described the area as a ‘ghost town’ earlier this year.

Signs installed recently said that work would continue until September 10, but now that work will continue until September 29.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to motorists and business owners for the ongoing disruption as we carry out work to upgrade Cottingham Road bridge as part of the Midland Main Line Upgrade, which sees the line electrified from London to Kettering and Corby via Bedford.

“Unfortunately, due to technical difficulties, the road closure has been extended until Saturday, 29 September.

“We understand that this is disruptive and we are working as hard as we can to get the road open as soon as possible, including looking to get it partially reopened before the end of September.

“We are keen to continue to work closely with business owners and have previously installed additional signage at their request.”

Beth Miller, Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate, has been campaigning for better signage to alert people to the fact the Old Village is still open for business.

She said: “It’s disappointing to hear the bridge will be closed for another month.

“I’ve been supporting local small businesses who are really suffering as a result of the bridge closure so it is very frustrating that there is now a delay.

“Since the work began I’ve been asking Network Rail to put up additional signage earlier along the road, for example where Oakley Road meets Station Road. This is to show the village is still open for business. I’ll keep trying.

“I’d definitely encourage local people to visit and support the great and diverse shops in the village. The tea room does great deals and Tinny’s barbers is highly recommended to name just a few.”

The Network Rail spokesman added that anyone who wishes further signs to be installed should call the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41.