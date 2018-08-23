Corby murder - forensics officers and detectives still on scene

Murder detectives were still combing the scene of a Corby killing this evening as they search for clues to help them discover what happened during the last moments of victim Thomas Gravestock.

The three-storey, green-painted house in Butterwick Walk on the town’s tough Lincoln Estate remained cordoned off and forensic investigators were meticulously searching the house and garden.

The glass in the rear door had been replaced with wood and a police car was parked at the entrance.

Another address in Lincoln Way was also taped off and another officer was parked nearby.

Mr Gravestock, known locally as Tommy, is believed to have originally been from the London area but had been in Corby for some time.

Detectives found Mr Gravestock, 35, dead after being called to the house at 11.20am on Wednesday.

They have appealed for help from the public to piece together his last movements and are appealing for anyone who saw him between 8am on Tuesday and 11.20am on Wednesday to get in touch with them.

People living nearby said officers had been called out many times in the past year.

One local man who has lived on the estate for 18 years said it was sometimes a difficult place to live: “There’s been a lot of trouble in the street, fights outside our house and lots of late night noise,

“We’ve reported it to the police so many times.

“It’s absolutely no surprise that something like this could happen around here.

“There’s always been a lot of crime here, it’s just that people have got used to it. We have kids here. It’s not fair on them.”

The Lincoln Estate was notorious during the 1990s and early 2000s for being a no-go area. It was run by gangs who took advantage of its rabbit-warren of alleyways to hide from the police.

But in recent years regeneration had seen the worst parts of the estate bulldozed, alleyways closed off and new homes built.

In February, officers closed another house in Butterwick Walk that had been used for drug dealing - not connected to the murder.

Two suspects, men aged 24 and 61, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police custody.

Anyone who has any information should call police on 101 or alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

