Corby motorcyclist, 16, left with serious injuries after crashing into parked car
Police are appealing for witnesses and information
A teenage motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital after a Corby crash yesterday (Tuesday) suffered serious injuries, police have revealed.
The 16-year-old was riding a purple Yamaha TTR trail bike at about 12.50pm when he crashed into the rear of a parked silver Ford B-Max in Gainsborough Road, near Gainsborough Court.
He suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance.
Today a police spokesman said his injuries were serious but not thought to be life-changing at this stage.
Northamptonshire Police's serious collision investigation unit are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Anyone who saw the collision, has relevant dash-cam footage, or information about it is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 215 of July 6.