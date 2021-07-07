Corby motorcyclist, 16, left with serious injuries after crashing into parked car

The air ambulance was called to the scene.

A teenage motorcyclist who was airlifted to hospital after a Corby crash yesterday (Tuesday) suffered serious injuries, police have revealed.

The 16-year-old was riding a purple Yamaha TTR trail bike at about 12.50pm when he crashed into the rear of a parked silver Ford B-Max in Gainsborough Road, near Gainsborough Court.

He suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance.

Today a police spokesman said his injuries were serious but not thought to be life-changing at this stage.

Northamptonshire Police's serious collision investigation unit are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.