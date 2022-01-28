Corby mini-moto rider 'lucky to be alive' after crash last night

A rider was taken to hospital yesterday (Thursday, January 27) evening following a serious smash in Corby.

Emergency services were called to Occupation Road in Corby at about 5.30pm following the smash between a red 'mini-moto' and a white Mercedes van.

The rider's injuries are said to be serious. Following the crash, Northants Police interceptors tweeted that the injured person was 'lucky to be alive' as the incident could easily have been fatal.

The force's serious collision investigation unit has issued an appeal for information. Anyone who has dashcam footage or saw what happened should call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 quoting incident 412.

This is the second serious collision involving an off-road bike in our part of the county this month. In the early hours of new year's day, police were called to a smash in Kettering involving a mini pit-bike and a silver Volkswagen Golf.