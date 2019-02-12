Corby mental health charity gets £7,500 funding for new website

A mental health charity in Corby has been awarded £7,500 to redesign its website.

STAGES (Support Training Advice Guidance Educational Services) was founded by Katie Read supports people with mental health illnesses including bi-polar disorder, borderline personality disorder, PTSD, anxiety, stress, depression and more.

In January, a select number of smaller Localgiving members were invited to apply for funding for a state-of-the-art website design priced at £7,500.

Mrs Read applied on behalf of STAGES and announced the success earlier this week.

The funding for the new-look stagesnonprofit.org will cover the design and build fee in full.