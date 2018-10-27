Corby man to get a perm for charity

A Corby man is taking his hairstyle retro to raise money for charity.

Stephen Gibson, 54, will get a perm later this year to raise funds for Kettering General Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU).

Stephen, who works at Tata Steel, has always had short hair - but he’s now growing it before it is transformed into the 80s trend in mid-December.

Stephen’s daughter Lauren Huggett said: “We just said ‘imagine if you grew your hair and got a perm’ and we all laughed, but then we thought it would be fun for charity.

“It’s different, quite a lot of people get their head shaved but my dad is going the opposite way.”

The perm will be done by Karen from Tresham’s hair and beauty college for free.

Stephen will keep the perm for Christmas before shaving it off on Boxing Day.

He hopes to raise money for the SCBU who are currently saving for sky ceiling tiles, which makes it feel calm and serene for children in the unit.

Lauren added: “The unit is something you always hear about and it’s a lovely cause.”

To donate, click here.