Corby Male Voice Choir will ‘raise the roof’ at St John’s

St John's Church, Corby will host Corby Male Voice Choir

Well-known for performing in both large and small concerts since they formed in 1976, Corby Male Voice choir are making a rare appearance in their hometown tonight (Friday).

The choir are no strangers to raising money for charitable organisations, and this time they will be “raising the roof” with their voices to help St John’s Church repair their roof.

Rev Paul Frost, Rector of St John’s, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting Corby Male Voice choir at the church, and from what I have heard we are in for a real treat with an evening of some truly great music – there will be something for everyone.”

He added: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming our community into the church building for this special concert.

“As I understand the choir seldom performs in Corby, so I would encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to see and hear the choir while they are in town.”

There will be refreshments included in the £10 per person entrance fee, and there will also be a raffle on the night, with the evening beginning at 7.30pm at St John’s Church in Corby Old Village, Church Walk, Corby, NN17 1XF.