Corby Library has announced it is holding its first ever book fair.

Local author Reef Stone in association with Northants authors, are proud to host this event and look forward to meeting everyone who attends.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 12.

Inaugural Book Fair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library is located inside the Corby Cube building situated in the town centre.

There is plenty of parking close to the library.

The authors are all published authors based in Northamptonshire.

They will be happy to discuss their books and inspirations.

There will be a wide selection of books such as crime, scientific, children’s, history etc. The authors will be happy to sign copies and pose for photographs and share their knowledge.