News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Corby Library announces first ever book fair

It is taking place on August 12
By Anthony FahertyContributor
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

Corby Library has announced it is holding its first ever book fair.

Local author Reef Stone in association with Northants authors, are proud to host this event and look forward to meeting everyone who attends.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, August 12.

Inaugural Book Fair Inaugural Book Fair
Inaugural Book Fair
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The library is located inside the Corby Cube building situated in the town centre.

There is plenty of parking close to the library.

The authors are all published authors based in Northamptonshire.

They will be happy to discuss their books and inspirations.

There will be a wide selection of books such as crime, scientific, children’s, history etc. The authors will be happy to sign copies and pose for photographs and share their knowledge.

A spokesman for the event said: “We look forward to meeting you all and continue to support the reading public.”

Related topics:Northants