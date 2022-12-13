Corby firm Spraylat International Ltd helps clean up Earlstrees industrial estate
They managed to fill 16 bin bags with rubbish in just one hour
Spraylat International Ltd decided to litter-pick around Earlstrees Industrial estate as its latest community project.
The firm wanted to help give back to those around them and do their bit for the planet.
A spokesman for Spraylat said: “We popped on our winter warmers, braved the cold weather, split into teams and got to work.
"We managed to bag up a staggering 16 bin bags full of rubbish in one hour.
"The estate does look much tidier, however unfortunately there was still a lot more rubbish that still needs to be collected - which we will try to tidy in the New Year.
"We care about our community and our environment and were stunned to see just how much rubbish had been dumped around the estate.
"As a thank you to the team we each had a breakfast roll after we’d finished.
"We had great fun as a team and were also so happy to do our bit for the local community and our planet.”