Corby firm Spraylat International Ltd helps clean up Earlstrees industrial estate

The team at Spraylat International Ltd ready for some litter picking

Spraylat International Ltd decided to litter-pick around Earlstrees Industrial estate as its latest community project.

The firm wanted to help give back to those around them and do their bit for the planet.

A spokesman for Spraylat said: “We popped on our winter warmers, braved the cold weather, split into teams and got to work.

"We managed to bag up a staggering 16 bin bags full of rubbish in one hour.

"The estate does look much tidier, however unfortunately there was still a lot more rubbish that still needs to be collected - which we will try to tidy in the New Year.

"We care about our community and our environment and were stunned to see just how much rubbish had been dumped around the estate.

"As a thank you to the team we each had a breakfast roll after we’d finished.