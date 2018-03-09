Corby firm marks International Women’s Day

RS Components celebrated International Women’s Day yesterday with a range of activities at its Corby headquarters to inspire people to press for gender parity.

Employees at the Corby site were encouraged to take part in celebrations for the global awareness day, which include a motivational training session from life coach Joanna Douglas, who is presenting Superwoman Syndrome – an exploration of the costs and alternatives.

There was also an opportunity to learn more about the movement through informative literature, as well as giveaways, competition prizes and the option to make a pledge to supporting some of the IWD commitments.

Started by the Suffragettes in the early 1900s, the first IWD was celebrated in 1911, and is now an event recognised worldwide by a variety of organisations, institutions, governments and communities.

RS is supporting the movement as one with which it shares common objectives: RS strives to foster diversity and inclusion both as a moral standpoint and to create an organisation that better meets customer, supplier and employee needs.

Marianne Culver, global president of RS Components, said: “Although our definition of diversity stretches far beyond gender – covering all ways in which an individual can differ from others – International Women’s Day is a great reminder of the importance in playing a proactive part in breaking down barriers to progress for women.

“We’re delighted to be involved in celebrations for this global movement, which we wholeheartedly support, and hope our employees relish the opportunity to participate in the name of all of the women in their lives.”