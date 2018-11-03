Corby Council’s build, build, build policy sees completion of 20 more affordable homes

Another 20 council houses have been built in Corby.

The two and three bedroom homes in Waterside Lane, off Stanion Lane and adjoining the clay holes, are all let out at an affordable rental price to people who had been on the council housing list or those who have moved from council housing in other areas of the town.

Corby Council have built 20 new properties so local people can take advantage of low cost rent. NNL-180211-155624005

Corby Council’s policy has been to keep building local authority housing while other boroughs slowed down, or in some cases stopped altogether.

The authority has completed 230 new council houses in the past eight years to add to its stock that now stands at about 4,800.

It has also kept control of its own housing stock while many councils have handed those over to private housing associations.

Jade Hill, 27, from Corby had been stuck living with her parents until her housing officer helped her apply for one of the brand new houses. She moved in two weeks ago with her little boy Kai O’Neill, who is nearly two.

She said: “It’s so hard to be able to afford to rent anywhere. I had to live with my parents and I was the last one still living with them. I didn’t really know when that would change.

“I’d been on the list since Kai was born so it’s taken a while to get in here but it’s definitely been worth it.

“It’s such a nice house. It’s really enabled me to get that independence I need.”

The houses have large, modern kitchens and back gardens.

Corby Council’s lead member for housing Bob Eyles said: “These are really good houses.

“We give tenants three or four weeks notice so they can prepare to move in.

“It is important to keep adding to Corby’s housing stock and these properties are an ideal addition to our portfolio, providing quality, modern housing to local residents who are looking for affordable rented accommodation in the area.”

The newest homes were built by Countyside Partnerships East Midlands, formerly Westleigh Homes.

Gay Turner, partnerships and investment director for Countryside Partnerships, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating the completion of 20 brand new homes on Waterside Lane.

“These properties will provide quality, affordable living to those who are most in need of it, and will help to turn the tide on housing shortage in the borough.

“We would like to thank our partners at Corby Borough Council for helping us ti make the scheme a success.”