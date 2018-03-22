Corby bus users will benefit from service changes

Bus users travelling from Corby to Oundle and Peterborough will soon benefit from an increased timetable.

Stagecoach’s major X4 is effectively being combined with the 24 service (Thrapston-Oundle-Peterborough) to create an improved half-hourly service from Corby to Peterborough via Oundle and Lynchwood.

There is currently only one bus an hour between Corby and Peterborough and the existing westbound links on service X4 to Kettering, Wellingborough and Northampton will be retained.

Steve Burd, managing director of Stagecoach Midlands, said: “The changes are designed to reduce costs in a difficult operating environment without resulting in any service withdrawals in Corby.

“Some timetables will alter, but overall our Corby customers will benefit from these revisions, particularly in respect of the improvement in service between Corby and Peterborough.

“Details of the proposed timetable changes will be available to the public in early April.”

As part of the revision and restructure, Corby’s bus depot will reduce to a sub-station of the Kettering depot in late May.

Corby town services 1 and 3, as well as some school work, will be retained at the sub-station.

Routes X1, 14 and 24 will transfer to Kettering.

Just under half of the Corby depot’s existing drivers will remain at the sub-station and the other drivers will transfer to Kettering.

Mr Burd said: “Very constructive discussions are currently ongoing with the local Unite trade union representatives to agree the method of selecting those drivers who will transfer.

“A depot meeting has also been held with all staff at Corby to explain the proposals.

“No driver or engineering redundancies are required as vacancies exist at Kettering and Northampton.

“Discussions are also taking place regarding possible suitable alternative employment for the supervisory staff based at Corby.”