Corby burglars get more than they bargained for

Two burglars forced their way into a Corby business - but were forced to flee after setting off a machine that filled the room with smoke.

Footage released by Northamptonshire Police shows the moment they broke into the property by smashing the front door glass with tools.

The moment the room filled with smoke.

They gain entry and look around for items to steal, with one attempting to smash the Bandit games machine.

But a gas machine installed by the force’s crime prevention team then goes off, filling the room with smoke and completely impairing the burglars’ vision.

In a panic and leaving empty-handed, the two burglars can then be seen running out of the premises.

Police said the incident took place in December but that the business did not want to be identified.

Three months on from the break-in the perpetrators are still at large.

Paul Golley, crime prevention team leader at Northamptonshire Police, said: “Investing in crime prevention equipment is something the force has been doing for some time and as you can see in this video, it is extremely effective. If offenders can’t see it, they can’t steal it.

“In light of recent commercial burglaries, we have been working with businesses across Northamptonshire to talk about the range of crime prevention equipment they can utilise to prevent burglars from destroying their livelihoods.

“Many of these businesses have taken up our offer of help and their premises are now equipped with a range of bespoke kit that will thwart any people who try to steal from them.

“Make sure to remove anything valuable from view and lock it away in a secure place overnight. I’d also encourage people to take a look at our crime prevention tips at www.northants.police.uk/crimeprevention."

Last year pubs and clubs were hit about 50 times in 12 months by burglars who targeted the Bandit machines night after night.

Some pub owners said the incidents had had such an impact on them they were ready to quit.