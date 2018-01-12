Corby blue badge holder told she isn’t disabled by ‘coward’

A blue badge holder returned to a Corby car park to find a note saying she should ‘learn to walk further’.

Alexis Hughes, 54, parked in the swimming pool car park at about 2pm on Wednesday with her daughter Kat before going into town.

The pair returned to their car to find a handwritten note on the windscreen accusing them of misusing the space – despite them displaying a valid disabled badge.

Kat, 24, said: “I was just shocked, absolutely shocked.

“It’s disgusting. I showed my mum and she was really upset.”

Alexis has a chronic lung condition and cannot walk that far without stopping, something invisible to the person who left the note.

The note read: “Feel really sorry for the really disabled people who can’t use this space because of you two lazy fat trouts. Be ashamed and learn to walk further.”

Kat said she’s trying to raise more awareness of the fact that not all disabilities are visible to the naked eye.

She said: “We had only walked as far as the Post Office and my mum needed a breather.

“It really does make a difference to her to be able to park that bit closer.

“People think they have the right to say what they want but this person forgot that you have to prove you’re disabled to get a disabled badge.

“I don’t know what made them think they knew enough about us to say that.

“What about people with cancer? They might not look disabled but they’d need it too.”

Kat took to social media to shame the person who left the note and has been inundated with messages of support and people saying they’ve had the same experience.

And she had one final message for the ‘coward’ who left the note.

She added: “I want them to feel ashamed and embarrassed by what they’ve done.

“To leave a note is the mark of a coward and it’s disgusting to try and belittle someone’s disability.”