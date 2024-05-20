Converted airliner to make rare flying display appearance at Sywell Family airshow on June 22nd/23rd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flying in the skies above Northamptonshire as part of what is fast becoming one of the most anticipated outdoor family events of 2024, a rare Boeing 727-200 airliner will be thrilling the crowds at Sywell Aerodrome for the Sywell 2024 Air Show Weekend.

The 2Excel Special Missions jet is one of a pair converted for use by Oil Spill Response Ltd as an airborne dispersant delivery system with spray jets fitted under the rear of the aircraft to respond to oil spill emergencies at sea anywhere in the world. The spray jet TERSUS system, is the first to be approved for operation from a large jet aircraft. The aircraft itself was once used as a cargo transport for FedEx and is essentially the same as the holiday jets used for flights across the world. It’s unusual to have a jet of this type appearing at an air display, and the organisers of Sywell 2024 are excited by the prospect of having this large jet manoeuvring overhead the Northamptonshire aerodrome.

The 727 is just one of many aircraft that will appear at the family air show in June. There will be a mass formation of legendary Supermarine Spitfires, which will be a sight that will surely prove popular, and these aircraft will also be on the ground to view at close quarters. There will also be a whole range of other vintage aircraft, including types from WWI. On the Sunday only, the impressive Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, The Red Arrows will be performing a display over Sywell with the team celebrating their Diamond Jubilee year, with the return of nine jets in the famous diamond formation. In addition, the air show will include the debut of a unique wing walking act from Switzerland, that demonstrates a mix of glamour, precision flying and daring performance. There’s also aerobatics from one of the UK’s most experienced pilots, with former Air Racing legend, Steve Jones, demonstrating the GB Gamebird aircraft ta the extremes of its performance. The show has acts coming from Austria, France, Switzerland and even the USA, so there’s an international mix of aircraft that you’ll not see at other UK venues.

On the ground, there’s also going to be a wealth of entertainment, especially for accompanied under 12’s for whom entry to Sywell 2024 is free (a ticket is however required). There will be a Red Arrows flight simulator, circus entertainers, inflatable activities, an outdoor climbing wall and a few more surprises for the younger audience too! There’s plenty more for the whole family, including a flight line walk (at a cost of £5 per person, paid on the day), in the morning of each day, that will get you up close to the display aircraft. Sywell 2024 also includes some quite incredible classic cars and bikes from the world of motor racing with examples from Formula 1, Indycar, Le Mans 24 and Moto GP. The on-site Sywell Aviation Museum will also be open during the Airshow Weekend, and that contains some fascinating displays and artifacts to see.

2Excel Special Operations Boeing 727-200