Concerned members of the public across Northampton call gas company as unidentified smell spreads through town
The UK's largest gas distribution network has received numberous calls from worried residents in Northampton today (Tuesday).
Members of the public across town have reported a strange smell in the air which believe people to be gas.
The gas company – Cadent – is working alongside Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service but has yet to identify the source of the mystery smell.
A spokesman for Cadent told the Chron: "We have received a number of calls from residents in Northampton relating to a smell that people were concerned was natural gas.
"We are currently working with Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service to investigate the cause, but as yet there is no evidence to suggest an issue with the gas network.”“If you do smell gas, you should call us immediately on 0800 111 999, as this may not be related to this particular smell.”