More than 40 comedians have been booked to appear at multiple venues across Northampton town centre as part of a month-long series of gigs, including top names such as Jo Caulfield, Paul Foot and Paul Sinha.

The festival, which takes place over four weeks between Wednesday, June 28, and Friday, July 28, has been organised by locally-based promoters The Comedy Crate with support from Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venues hosting performances include Saints Coffee, Cheyne Walk Club, the Park Inn and V&B.

The Northampton Comedy Festival gets under way next month

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “We are always looking for ways to give people more reasons to visit our town centre and the Northampton Comedy Festival does just that.

"This is an opportunity to see big names in intimate venues as they prepare their material for shows on the nation’s biggest stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be a month of good times with good company as the town comes together to have a laugh in some of the town’s brilliant venues, from coffee shops and hotels to pubs and clubs.”

The focal point of the festival will be a ‘weekender’ on 8-9 July, when 25 acts will appear across three stages in the Charles Bradlaugh, The Black Prince and The Lamplighter.

Mike Chase from The Comedy Crate said: “We are delighted to partner up with Northampton Town Centre BID to bring you over 40 acts that are warming up either for Edinburgh or for their tour shows.

“All of the shows are at bargain prices, giving you the chance to watch TV acts, circuit headliners and stars of the future without travelling hundreds of miles and paying thousands for accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please get behind your local independent comedy club and make this a festival to remember.”