Comedian Rob Beckett to host this year’s Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards

With entries now open for the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards and the Northamptonshire Education Awards, the organisers recently invited the judges, sponsors and special guests to an event to announce further details of the November ceremonies.

One of the biggest announcements was that comedian Rob Beckett will host the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards on Thursday, November 9 at the County Ground, Northampton, while TV presenter Eamonn Holmes will be at the same venue the following evening to host the Northamptonshire Education Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch event, at Reed Specialist Recruitment on the Brackmills Business Park and hosted by awards organisers All Things Business, was an opportunity for all those involved to meet, network and find out more about the November events.

Headline sponsors easipc.

Guests included Northamptonshire Education Awards headline sponsor EasiPC, a specialist IT service provider for the education sector.

This year’s business awards will feature 15 categories including, for the first time, Legal Firm of the Year and Accountancy Firm of the Year; the education awards will see schools, colleges and individuals compete in 12 categories including Headteacher of the Year, School Business Manager of the Year, Primary and Secondary School of the Year and a Lifetime Achievement Award. Entries for both awards must be in by Tuesday, August 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Things Business holds an Outstanding rating from the Awards Trustmark scheme.

All award entries are, in the first instance, scored against set criteria and marked through a bespoke software-based scoring system before finalists are selected.

The event was held at Reed Specialist Recruitment.

The finalists will then be considered by the independent judges to choose a winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the event at Reed Specialist Recruitment, All Things Business managing director Ben Thomas said: “We are very excited to be launching our awards for this year – the fifth time we’ve staged the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards and the fourth Northamptonshire Education Awards.

“All Things Business has always championed the idea that business needs education and education needs business and we’ve turned both events into two of the biggest nights in the awards calendar.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome top comedian Rob Beckett to present the business awards, and one of the UK’s leading TV presenters Eamonn Holmes for the education awards.

All Things Business Managing Director Ben Thomas presents at the launch event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m sure our sponsors, finalists and guests will be very excited about what’s in store on the big nights.

“This is an excellent opportunity to be a part of what promise to be two very special occasions.

"And, of course, we urge everyone to nominate anyone in the business or education sector they think is worthy of recognition, or to encourage them to put themselves forward.”

The Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards will be held on November 9 and the Northamptonshire Education Awards on November 10, at the County Ground, the home of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad