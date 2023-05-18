'Come and Sing' coronation anthems with Wellingborough's Orpheus Choir

Following their successful performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in April, which received a standing ovation, Wellingborough Orpheus Choir is continuing to celebrate its 70th anniversary with a ‘Come and Sing’ day in the United Reformed Church, High Street, Wellingborough, on Saturday, June 10.

With the coronation still fresh in everyone’s minds, the music will include Parry’s ‘I was glad’ and Handel’s ‘Zadok the priest’, both performed during the ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, plus Vaughan Williams’ arrangement of ‘The Old Hundredth’ (All people that on earth do dwell) composed for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and ‘The mountains shall bring peace’, a new anthem specially commissioned by the Royal School of Church Music to celebrate this year’s coronation.

The event, led by the choir’s inspirational musical director, Nicolas Moodie, will start at 10am and will finish with an informal concert at 3.15pm lasting about 45 minutes.

The Wellingborough Orpheus Choir and Camerata Singers performing ‘Messiah’ on 1st April 2023

The participation fee is just £5, including the provision of the music and tea/coffee.

More information and the registration form can be found on the choir’s website at www.orpheuschoir.org.uk.

The same form can be used to book tickets for the afternoon performance, which are also £5.