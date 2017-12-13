Christmas holiday camp for Corby youngsters

Children and teenagers can take part in some festive fun with the return of Corby’s SPLAT holiday camp.

The sessions will take place at Lodge Park Sports Centre on Thursday, December 21, and Friday, December 22, and are open to youngsters from age six to 14.

The fun includes Christmas crafts, games, sports and a Christmas party, with activities running from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Session times are 7.45am to 8.30am for the early bird club, 8.30am to 12.45pm for morning activities, 12.45pm to 1.15pm for lunch and 1.15pm to 5.30pm for afternoon activities.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “The SPLAT camp is a great way for youngsters to have some festive fun with other youngsters while the adults grab some time to prepare for the Christmas holidays - whether that is last minute shopping, wrapping the last of the prezzies or a few hours getting the house ready.

“Our sessions offer a wide range of activities so there will definitely be something for all youngsters to enjoy.”

Full day admission (8.30am to 5.30pm) is £18 and half day admission (am/pm) is £9.50. Early bird club is an extra £1.50.

Youngsters should bring a packed lunch and water bottle and wear the appropriate clothing such as trainers and sportswear.

To book a place at SPLAT contact Lodge Park Sports Centre or 01536 400033.

Childcare vouchers are accepted as payment.