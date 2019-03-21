Children who threw stones at moving cars in Corby wanted by police

The window of a moving vehicle was smashed by a stone thrown by a group of youths in Corby.

The incident happened in Jubilee Avenue on Tuesday (March 19) at 6.35pm.

Officers say that a group of ‘unknown’ youngsters were seen throwing stones from the side of the road when one hit a vehicle, smashing a side window.

No arrests have been made and there are no descriptions of the teenagers available as they had left the scene when the car came to a stop.

A spokesman said: “This is a very serious incident which could have had serious consequences.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 111 222, quoting crime reference number 19000140476.