Cheapest properties for sale in Wellingborough

Faced with rising house prices, many first-time buyers may be put off the idea of owning their own home. Here we look at some of the cheapest homes on sale in Wellingborough.

One bedroom flat, High Street

£98,000 (Mario Bartella)

A flat in the converted former British Legion Club with lounge/kitchen, bedroom, box room and bathroom.

One bedroom flat, Hatton Park Road

£99,995 (Richard James)

One bedroom, second-floor flat with lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

One bedroom flat, Herriotts Lane

Offers over £100,000 (Connells)

Ground floor maisonette comprising kitchen and lounge areas, bedroom and bathroom.