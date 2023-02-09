Charity single for The Lewis Foundation featuring Kettering General Hospital choir is smashing targets

Hundreds of people showed up online and in person for the launch of The Lewis Foundation’s charity single this World Cancer Day, with donations flooding in within hours of the event.

Spearheaded by Northampton’s ‘Singing Solicitor’ Kevin Rogers, chairman of Kettering-based law firm Wilson Browne Solicitors, and broadcaster John Griff, with the help of talented school pupils, NHS staff and local musicians and businesspeople, the moving rendition and music video of Snow Patrol’s Chasing Cars immediately captured hearts, with more than £1,600 raised in the first 24 hours.

The video and live launch - which features Kettering General Hospital choir, musicians Beccy Hurrell, Ian Taylor and Wayne Jenkins and volunteers, Kevin’s daughter Bethany, and Northampton School for Girls’ award-winning ‘Madrigalis’, - tells a heart-warming story of how The Lewis Foundation provides free gifts and care packs to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands.

Kettering General Hospital choir were part of The Lewis Foundation's charity single

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of the charity, said: “We all gathered at the Spinney Theatre in Northampton for the launch, and it was streamed live on YouTube too - it was just incredible.

"So much work, time and love has been put into the single by Kevin, John and the local community, and we can’t thank them enough.

“The video represents everything we stand for and the work we do, by showing how we provide support and comfort to adults going through cancer treatment.

"The footage tells a wonderful story of three cancer patients who are lonely in hospital, and how they were made to smile when The Lewis Foundation volunteers arrive with free gift bags.

"It is more powerful and thought-provoking than we ever imagined, and we are sure donations will continue to come in.”

Kevin added: “With this being our third charity single, we had a vision to make it an even bigger and stronger team effort than before, and we absolutely pulled it off.

“Myself, John, the fantastic NSG and KGH choirs, and local musicians, Beccy, Ian and Wayne have all been blown away by the initial response, and to see the momentum continuing to grow is just amazing.

"There were many tears of joy during the live launch and people are sharing their own personal stories now too which is boosting awareness of our campaign.

"We’re urging others to continue to donate as we continue our efforts to spread awareness.”

Chasing Cars by the #singingsolicitor is licensed by Universal Music Publishing Ltd and is available on Amazon / Spotify / Apple Music / iTunes / YouTubeMusic and other main streaming platforms.

The video is also available at https://youtu.be/sSAS3dTnLCY.

Donations can be made via the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chasingcarstlf or via SMS by texting 'Lewis' to 70450.