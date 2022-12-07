Charities in Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire pull together to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Milton Keynes’ charities MK Act, Willen Hospice and MK Food Bank are working with Northampton-based Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Northampton Hope Centre on fundraising initiative #Franklins50 challenge to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

The charities have joined forces to make the most effective use of their collective resources and in turn the maximum impact on their service-users.

Teams taking part in the #Franklins50 challenge will receive £50 seed funding from Franklins Solicitors LLP to turn it into as much money as possible between 13 February and 12 May 2023 for their chosen charity. The challenge is open to any business, organisation or community group and they can get as creative as they like with their fundraising as long as it’s safe and legal!

Franklins Partners Andrea Smith, Simon Long, Lee Holmes and Scott Wright

Registration opens today so businesses and organisations have nearly 10 weeks to get a team together and sign up before the challenge kicks off on 13 February 2023. Participating teams will receive lots of ideas and support along the way from their chosen charity and the Franklins’ team before a small awards ceremony on 12 May 2023.

Andrea Smith, head of business services at Franklins Solicitors LLP: "We're delighted to declare this year’s #Franklins50 challenge open for local businesses and organisations to register a team to take part. This year all the money raised will go to five local charities tackling the cost-of-living crisis and improving wellbeing. Taking part is an opportunity for team building, getting creative and having fun - whilst raising money for very worthwhile causes."

A resident of MK Act’s refuge said: “I’m so pleased MK Act are included in the #Franklin50 fundraising challenge. The money raised in the challenge will help victims of domestic abuse through their Last Resort Fund. This fund saved my life and paid for us to leave our home safely and quickly where we were in danger. It paid for our taxi, a hotel for two nights and emergency food for us.”

Marta Sparshott’s husband Steve was helped by Willen Hospice, and she said his dying wish was granted thanks to the charity: “My husband Steve wanted to die at home and the Hospice organised absolutely everything. It was just a few days of him being at home, but his last wish was granted. Willen Hospice is an amazing charity, and it’s incredible to think they rely on the support of the local community to raise £5.9 million every year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An MK Food Bank user said: “Since the cost of living started to rise so quickly, every month has been a struggle. I’ve two very young children and can’t work any more hours as I have to look after them. For my family, support from MK Food Bank has meant that we have not had to worry about whether or not we can use our heating or hot water, which makes my life easier.”