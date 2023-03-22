Celebrations as The Pod in Burton Latimer marks its first anniversary
Happy first birthday to The Pod!
Well-being and learning centre, The Pod in Burton Latimer, is celebrating its first anniversary with an open day.
They will be opening their doors on April 1 for anyone to go along and meet them, the instructors and to see the venue.
A spokesman for The Pod said: “We will run free sessions of yoga and Qigong along with meditations, and well-being discussions.
"All sessions are completely free, just turn up and try out anything you like, you don't have to book but spaces are limited so it is advised.”
