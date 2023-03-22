News you can trust since 1897
Celebrations as The Pod in Burton Latimer marks its first anniversary

Happy first birthday to The Pod!

By Michael ScottContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:20 GMT

Well-being and learning centre, The Pod in Burton Latimer, is celebrating its first anniversary with an open day.

They will be opening their doors on April 1 for anyone to go along and meet them, the instructors and to see the venue.

A spokesman for The Pod said: “We will run free sessions of yoga and Qigong along with meditations, and well-being discussions.

"All sessions are completely free, just turn up and try out anything you like, you don't have to book but spaces are limited so it is advised.”

