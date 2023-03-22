Well-being and learning centre, The Pod in Burton Latimer, is celebrating its first anniversary with an open day.

They will be opening their doors on April 1 for anyone to go along and meet them, the instructors and to see the venue.

A spokesman for The Pod said: “We will run free sessions of yoga and Qigong along with meditations, and well-being discussions.

Sessions are available on the day

"All sessions are completely free, just turn up and try out anything you like, you don't have to book but spaces are limited so it is advised.”

