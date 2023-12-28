Unsung heroes have been celebrated at a recent Christmas concert

Serve, which supports people to live independently in North Northants, held its annual Sing for Serve concert at Rushden Park Road Baptist Church.

Supported by Happy Mondays Coffee Shop, North Northants Business Network and Ricoh, with performances by The 60’s Club Band, Denfield Park Junior School, Lord Tennyson school and Whitefriars Junior School, as well as the talented Ellie McAspurn, the event entertained townsfolk and helped raise more than £300 for the charity.

The winners of the annual Susan Hollowell Trophy were also announced – the overall winner was Emily Pellicci, a volunteer of the anti-knife crime group.

The award winners

Also honoured were:

- Julie Emtage, a volunteer at St Mary’s Church and for Serve

- Steve Silver, a day centre and meals on wheels volunteer

- David Hawker, who tirelessly sells poppies and helps organise the annual parade

- Jim Slater, a volunteer mini bus driver

- Yvonne Miles, a volunteer in the Serve offices

- Melvin Whittaker, part of Serve’s gardening project

- Paul Clarke, who volunteers for the Ropyal British Legion, the Royal Naval Association and The Sea Cadets

- Tony Pearce, a volunteer driver at Serve

Ruth Moore from Serve said: “It was a fantastic event – everyone really enjoyed it.