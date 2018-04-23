CCTV: Police want to speak to these people about Kettering car break-in

Police officers have released CCTV images of a number of people they want to speak to in connection with a theft from a car in Gorse Road, Kettering.

The incident happened between 5pm on Monday, December 18, and 7.20am on Tuesday, December 19, when a vehicle was broken into and a handbag containing a bank card was stolen.

The bank card was later used in McDonalds in Kettering High Street.

The people in the images or anyone who knows them is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.