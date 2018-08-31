CCTV images released after laptop and bank cards stolen in Northampton burglary

CCTV images of two men have been released in connection with an alleged burglary in Monks Park Road, Northampton.

Some time between 2.30am and 6.30am on Thursday, August 23, a house was broken into. The property was searched and a laptop and bank cards were stolen.

Pictures issued by Northamptonshire Police.

A number of transactions are believed to have been made with the cards on Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

Officers are keen to locate the men pictured, who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging them to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to their whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.