CCTV: Bid to identify woman after racially aggravated incident in Corby

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a racially aggravated incident at the Jet Service Station in Rockingham Road, Corby.

The incident happened on Friday, December 1, between 4am and 4.20am, when a woman refused to sell alcohol to a group of people.

A woman in the group became verbally abusive and shouted racist abuse at the victim before threatening to assault her when she finished her shift.

The woman in the image or anyone who recognises her can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.