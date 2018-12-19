Cases of Northamptonshire Police officers who were given WRITTEN WARNINGS after investigation

Thirty-six members of Northamptonshire Police staff or officers were given written warnings since 2013.

January 2013 Inappropriate posting on force Twitter site by police officer

January 2013 Failure to properly deal with an incident by police staff

February 2013 Misuse of force systems by police officer

March 2013 Inappropriate behaviour towards police property by police staff

March 2013 Improper disclosure of information by police staff

August 2013 Misuse of force systems by police officer

September 2013 Misuse of force systems and failing to comply with an instruction by police staff

September 2013 Breach of force policy and misuse of force systems by police staff

October 2013 Neglect of duty by not remaining impartial during criminal investigation by police officer

December 2013 Failure to follow police policy in relation to force systems, and striking a colleague whilst at work by police officer

January 2014 Police staff member failed to challenge or report improper behaviour of a colleague regarding their use of force systems.

January 2014 Police officer neglected their duty by failing to record and deal with an allegation of crime. Written Warning – Misconduct

January 2014 [Appeal dismissed – outcome remained] Police officer neglected their duty by failing to deal with an incident properly. Written Warning – Misconduct

March 2014 Police officer misuse of force intelligence system. Final Written Warning [Appeal pending]

March 2014 Police officer failed to challenge or report improper behaviour of a colleague regarding their use of force computer.

March 2014 [Appeal dismissed – outcome remained] Police officer misuse of force intelligence system on a number of occasions for non-policing purpose and personal gain. Final Written Warning

June 2014 Police officer misuse of force intelligence system on one occasion for non policing purpose and personal gain. Written Warning Misconduct

September 2014 Police Supervisory Officer was leaving work early without requesting time off or notifying their manager. Failed to record working times in accordance with policy, unauthorised use of a police vehicle for purpose of visiting home address and raised voice unprofessionally towards a colleague. The officer fully admitted the breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour at the Misconduct Meeting.

April 2015 Public Complaint A Special Constable whilst dealing with a member of the public who was being moved to a place of safety, threatened to use force on the male if he did not comply and then subsequently did use force which resulted in the member of the public being pulled down some stairs. This was witnessed by other members of the public.

November 2015 PC 1316 Taylor Public Hearing A Police Officer was required to attend a Gross Misconduct Hearing in relation to allegations that whilst he was a temporary sergeant, he was involved in an incident whereby there was mishandling and discharge of PAVA spray in a police station, and he subsequently made a misleading and false record about the condition of the PAVA canister in order to avoid criticism for the unauthorised discharge of PAVA in the police station

April 2016 Public Hearing: Legally Qualified Chair. It was alleged that a Special Constable completed an application form to join Northamptonshire Police as a regular Police Constable and within the application form was not open and honest about a previous employment history. It is also alleged that, while working as a Special Constable, the officer failed to notify Northamptonshire Police of a change in employment status. The alleged Standards of Professional Behaviour breached were Honesty and integrity, Orders and Instructions, and Discreditable Conduct. Proven in part (Orders and Instructions only) for Misconduct. Outcome – Written Warning

May 2016 A member of the public made a complaint where it was alleged that a Police Officer failed to carry out reasonable enquiries and made an assumption of guilt prior to an arrest taking place. During the incident the officer turned off their BWV camera without justifiable reason which breached the Standards of Proven Outcome: Written Warning Professional Behaviour for Duties and Responsibilities, and Authority, Respect and Courtesy. The officer accepted part of the allegations.

June 2016 It was alleged that a Special Constable placed an inappropriate and offensive social media message, specifically a Facebook posting on their personal Facebook account which was perceived to be threatening, which breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Orders and Instructions, and Discreditable Conduct. The officer accepted the allegation. Proven Outcome: Final Written Warning

September 2016 A police officer has appeared before a Misconduct Meeting following allegations of inappropriate sexual and offensive remarks towards and in the presence of colleagues, causing unnecessary upset and distress. The alleged breaches of Standards of Professional Behaviour were Authority, Respect and Courtesy, and Equality and Diversity. Proven Outcome: Final Written Warning

September 2016 Public Complaint case A police officer has appeared before a Misconduct Meeting following a public complaint where it is alleged the officer used excessive force on a restrained person in handcuffs to the rear, by using PAVA spray on him at close proximity and kicking him to the leg. The alleged breach of Standards of Professional Behaviour was Use of Force. Proven in part Outcome: Written Warning

November 2016 Public Hearing: Legally Qualified Chair Public Complaint case. PC Godfrey, a Police Constable appeared before a gross misconduct hearing. The constable stood accused of forming an inappropriate relationship with the widow of a family he was acting as family liaison officer for, that he failed to keep accurate records of his contact with this person, that he failed to inform the Senior Investigating Officer of his relationship and that by omission he misled supervisors as to the existence of the relationship. The alleged Standards of Professional behaviour were Honesty and Integrity, Orders and Instructions, Discreditable Conduct, and Authority, Respect and Courtesy. Proven Outcome: Final Written Warning

January 2017 It was alleged that a Police Constable, whilst off duty instigated a physical altercation with a member of the public. It was also alleged that the police officer identified himself as a Police Constable during the altercation. This allegation amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Discreditable Conduct.

April 2017 SPS Bedford Public Complaint Legally Qualified Chair – Public Hearing It was alleged that a Special Police Sergeant attended the address of an elderly couple in order to assist a colleague. It was alleged that the Special Constable failed to act with courtesy or respect and that the officer demonstrated a lack of tolerance and self-control. It was also alleged that the officer used force when it was neither reasonable nor proportionate to do so, and arrested an elderly person which was unnecessary and unreasonable. It was further alleged that the Special Constable showed video footage of the arrest to colleagues and was unprofessional whilst doing so. If proven, this is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Authority Respect and Courtesy, Use of Force, Orders and Instructions, Discreditable Conduct and Confidentiality.

May 2017 Two cases were dealt with at this Misconduct Meeting: Proven in part Public Complaint IPCC Independent investigation and a PSD investigation. It was alleged that a Police Constable used unreasonable and unnecessary force on a detained person whilst in police custody and also used a technique to get the detained person to their feet whilst handcuffed that was not an approved technique. If proven, this is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Use of Force.

It was alleged that the Police Constable attended an address following reports of an assault. The officer conducted a search of a male and it was alleged that during the search the officer used excessive force on the male and swore at him. After the incident no “Use of Force” form was completed by the officer, and the Body Worn Video footage was subsequently deleted without being uploaded onto Northamptonshire Police systems. If proven, this is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Use of Force, Orders and Instructions and Authority, Respect and Courtesy.

July 2017 IPCC Independent Investigation It was alleged that a Police Constable, whilst on duty was stopped by a female reporting having just been assaulted. It was alleged that the officer advised the female there was nothing he could do as he had to return to the police station, and that she should secure any CCTV from the location of the assault and call the Force Control Room. If proven, this is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Duties and Responsibilities.

October 2017 It was alleged that a police staff member, whilst at work had inappropriate contact with a non-police colleague. This is a breach of the Police Staff Standards of Professional Behaviour for Discreditable Conduct.

December 2017 Public Complaint It was alleged that a police staff member disclosed personal information about a member of the public, obtained through the course of their work, to a family member without a policing/business purpose. This is a breach of the Police Staff Standards of Professional Behaviour for Confidentiality.

March 2018 It was alleged that a member of police staff maintained a relationship with a member of the public subject to notifiable association requirements who they had been instructed to cease contact with. The member of staff attempted to conceal this contact. It was also alleged that the member of police staff accessed an incident log in relation to this same person with no permission and no legitimate policing purpose. This was a breach of the Police Staff Standards of Professional Behaviour for Discreditable Conduct, Confidentiality and Instructions.

May 2018 A Special Constable was found to have exceeded the speed limit whilst driving an unmarked police vehicle on four occasions on the same day. The blue lights on the vehicle were activated on three of these occasions without authority. This is in breach of the Police Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Orders and Instructions.

August 2018 It was alleged that while arresting a member of the public at their home address the Police Constable used force that was not necessary, reasonable or proportionate in the circumstances. This force involved the member of the public being taken to the ground, resulting in them being injured. This is a breach of the Police Standards of Professional Behaviour for Use of Force. It was also alleged that at another incident in a town centre, the Police Constable used force on a member of the public that was not necessary, reasonable or proportionate in the circumstances. The force involved the member of the public being taken to the ground and resulted in them being injured. This is a breach of the Police Standards of Professional Behaviour for Use of Force.