Cars destroyed in three vehicle pile-up near A14 in Northamptonshire

A three-vehicle collision closed a road near Welford yesterday late afternoon (September 2).

The smash took place at 5.40pm when a red Isuzu D-Max, a grey Nissan Juke and a black Citroen C1 were involved in a collision in Northampton Road, Welford.

The road traffic collision on the A5199 between Welford and the A14 at junction one was closed off by police and officers advised the public to avoid the area as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Two of the vehicles involved in the three car pile-up in Welford. Credit: Northants Road Crime Team