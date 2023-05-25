Care home residents enjoy trip down memory lane with tea for two at Kettering's Blitz Tea Rooms

Good friends John Copeland and Christine Foote from Barchester’s Elm Bank Care Home took a step back in time this week with a visit to the Blitz Tea Room and Jazz Lounge in Sheep Street, Kettering.

An authentic 1940s tea room serving a range of afternoon teas, lunches and drinks in period surroundings was perfect because from the moment John and Christine arrived, memories came flooding back to their home life growing up in the 40s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were welcomed on arrival by one of the lady owners; dressed in red, white and blue to match the union flag bunting that adorned the café ceiling.

Elm Bank Activities Team and Residents John Copeland and Christine Foote

From its ration book inspired menu, to the memorabilia clad walls, filled cabinets and bygone furniture, this day trip down memory lane didn’t disappoint.

As they sat drinking tea from a traditional china service and enjoyed freshly made scones with Vera Lynn playing in the background, they agreed it’s a truly magical place, full of fun and nostalgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John and Christine loved every moment of their visit.

Katie Hudson, general manager at the home, said: “Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank Resident Christine Foote enjoying Afternoon Tea

"An afternoon tea for two out in the community was made extra special with this visit to The Blitz Tea Rooms for John and Christine, what a super local find."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about life at Elm Bank Care Home in Northampton Road, Kettering call the team on 01536 673453.

John Copeland

Blitz Tea Rooms Owner and Visitor

Elm Bank Resident Christine Foote enjoying Afternoon Tea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elm Bank Resident Christine Foote enjoying Afternoon Tea

Activities Assistant; Mark