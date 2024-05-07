Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A car left the road following a collision involving a deer on the A43 near Kettering.

The Friday night incident was reported to police after a car was in collision with the animal on the A43 just past the Mawsley roundabout, which led to the vehicle leaving the road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It was reported to us at 10.40pm on Friday, May 3, and involved a silver BMW.”

The spokesman added that luckily none of the car’s occupants were injured and it is believed the deer survived.