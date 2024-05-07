Car leaves the road after A43 crash involving a deer near Kettering

Police tape can still be seen at the side of the road
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 7th May 2024, 14:45 BST
A car left the road following a collision involving a deer on the A43 near Kettering.

The Friday night incident was reported to police after a car was in collision with the animal on the A43 just past the Mawsley roundabout, which led to the vehicle leaving the road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It was reported to us at 10.40pm on Friday, May 3, and involved a silver BMW.”

The spokesman added that luckily none of the car’s occupants were injured and it is believed the deer survived.

Police tape can still be seen at the side of the road where the collision took place.

