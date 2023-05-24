News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Car flips over after three-vehicle collision in Burton Latimer

Police and ambulance were called to the incident
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th May 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:46 BST

A car ended up on its roof after being involved in a three-vehicle collision.

Emergency services were called to Kettering Road in Burton Latimer following the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “This happened today (Wednesday) at about 8.45am in Kettering Road, Burton Latimer, and involved a black Mercedes C200, a white VW Polo and a silver Ford Fiesta.

The aftermath of the three-vehicle collision in Kettering Road, Burton LatimerThe aftermath of the three-vehicle collision in Kettering Road, Burton Latimer
The aftermath of the three-vehicle collision in Kettering Road, Burton Latimer
Most Popular

"The Polo flipped as a result.”

Two women were treated at the scene but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Related topics:Emergency services