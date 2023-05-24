Car flips over after three-vehicle collision in Burton Latimer
Police and ambulance were called to the incident
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th May 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:46 BST
A car ended up on its roof after being involved in a three-vehicle collision.
Emergency services were called to Kettering Road in Burton Latimer following the crash.
A police spokesman said: “This happened today (Wednesday) at about 8.45am in Kettering Road, Burton Latimer, and involved a black Mercedes C200, a white VW Polo and a silver Ford Fiesta.
"The Polo flipped as a result.”
Two women were treated at the scene but their injuries are not thought to be serious.