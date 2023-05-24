A car ended up on its roof after being involved in a three-vehicle collision.

Emergency services were called to Kettering Road in Burton Latimer following the crash.

A police spokesman said: “This happened today (Wednesday) at about 8.45am in Kettering Road, Burton Latimer, and involved a black Mercedes C200, a white VW Polo and a silver Ford Fiesta.

The aftermath of the three-vehicle collision in Kettering Road, Burton Latimer

"The Polo flipped as a result.”