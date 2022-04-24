Car 'crashes' into train in Rushden - but don't worry, it was just a training exercise!

Yesterday's training exercise. Credit: Rushden Fire Station

Anyone who drove along Rushden’s John Clark Way yesterday morning (Saturday) probably thought there was a major incident ongoing.

That’s because there was – sort of.

Emergency services from across the county and beyond came together for a training exercise at Rushden Transport Museum and Railway, the former railway station which once formed part of the Wellingborough to Higham Ferrers line.

The ‘incident’ saw a simulated two-vehicle crash, with one car colliding into a train which was carrying flammable goods.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Network Rail, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and British Transport Police were all in attendance with volunteers acting as ‘casualties’ who were trapped in cars or injured.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was a realistic scenario which would help all services to ensure they have have up-to-date skills.

