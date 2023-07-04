Serve chairman of the trustees Alan Armson MBE has thanked volunteer students for their hard work with the charity.

Job coaches Lauran and Rosie at CANTO Learning Limited, a specialist college for young adults with learning disabilities, worked with students who were required to get involved in their local community by doing some volunteering.

Serve provided a volunteering opportunity for a small group of CANTO students and they have been absolutely fantastic.

The coaches said staff are always very kind and respectful to everyone, they are incredibly accommodating to the students’ needs and go above and beyond to provide volunteering work and ensure everyone feels comfortable and happy.

They said staff have ensured CANTO’s volunteering opportunity has been one the students enjoy and it was wonderful to see how much the students have grown in confidence, not only in working more independently and developing their work skills, but they have also grown confidence in terms of talking to new people and familiarising themselves in a different environment.

Here are some quotes from students:

Student E said: “I enjoy going to Serve to help people out and it helps my independence because I can do the tasks on my own. Coming to Serve has helped me to adapt to my other volunteering job as well.”

Student L said: “It is very good to volunteer at Serve and my tutors help me to do my work. I get excited to come to Serve on a Friday; it makes me happy because I have to work hard and I like the jobs we do.”

Student T said: “I like coming to Serve. I do cutting out and help the people. Coming to Serve makes me happy. I get to do different work here.”

Student C said: “I like coming to Serve because I like the staff there, they make me laugh and they are friendly. I like helping cutting up leaflets and helping with the letters. It makes me feel happy to help people.”