A campervan has been destroyed after being set on fire this morning in Corby.

The incident took place between 4am and 4.15am in Dunedin Road.

A campervan parked on the kerb off Dunedin Road was deliberately set on fire, totally destroying the vehicle and also causing fire damage to a nearby parked car.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.