Campaigning Corby rail champion dies

A community-minded man who fought for years for the return of Corby’s railway station has died.

Jim Wade, a former county councillor and well-respected member of the Labour party, died on Saturday.

FLASHBACK: Rail enthusiast Jim Wade waiting for the first north bound train to be off from Corby Station in 2010

Jim, 75, was a founding member of the Corby Rail campaign back in the early 1980s and was a long-standing Railfuture member.

A familiar face on the station platform, he was there almost every day in his role of station adopter, keeping his flower tubs on the platform presentable as well as chatting and having coffee with friends. Even after the line reopened, he continued to campaign for improvements and a northbound service.

He was also a lay preacher at St John the Baptist Church and an active member of a local charity for the blind

Steve Jones, secretary of the East Midlands Railfuture branch said in a memo to members: “There is little doubt that the reopening of the line to Corby may have never have happened without Jim’s involvement, given his passion and dedication for campaigning for the new rail service. It is a fitting memorial to him.”

Before he retired, Jim was a paramedic for 28 years. He was also a volunteer at the Nene Valley Railway.

Born in 1942, Jim leaves his beloved wife Betty who he married in 1963 along with his two daughters Tania and Anita.

Former Corby MP Andy Sawford paid tribute to Jim on social media. He said: “Jim was a staunch Labour Party member and long serving councillor, as well was being very active in many other ways in the community.

“Rest in peace Jim after a very busy life well lived, and condolences to Betty and all the family.”

His funeral is on Friday, April 6, at St John the Baptist Church in Corby Old Village at 11am.