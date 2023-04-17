News you can trust since 1897
Cake at the finish line as Desborough green space junior parkrun turns four

Join in on April 23

By Matthew PeleszokContributor
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun startDesborough Green Space Junior parkrun start
Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun start

The award-winning Desborough green space junior parkrun has invited participants and volunteers to join in as they celebrate four years since launching.

The event is a free, weekly 2km run for those aged four to 14, helping to provide a fun, inclusive place for young people to be active and volunteers to come together and socialise.

They’re encouraging people to join them at 9am on April 23 at Desborough Leisure Centre. To help celebrate the day, participants will be treated to some celebratory cake at the finish line and invited to hang around afterwards to use the skate park and play equipment on-site.

Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun startDesborough Green Space Junior parkrun start
Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun start
Since launching in April 2019, 780 different children have run a total of more than 5,600 times alongside 402 volunteers who have come forward to support.

Matthew Peleszok, event director, said: “As a community, we look forward to sharing the day with our parkrun family. Week in week out, we see the participants smiling around the course as they are cheered on by our amazing volunteers.”

If you wish to join Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun, you can register for free via www.parkrun.org.uk/register.