The KBA Cadets have been very busy in recent weeks.

They started off with a concentrated live firing shoot at Beckingham Ranges – this was run by 7 Brigade over two days and they attended on April 22.

They completed their weapon handling tests at Oakham School the previous week and as all their cadets had never live fired before, it was an exciting prospect for their 16 Army and 1 RAF cadets.

Students prepare to take flight

They paraded at 6am at the academy before travelling to Beckingham onto the 400-metre range for their safety brief before commencing onto the 100metre zero shoot.

They then quickly progressed onto the sitting, kneeling and fire trench positions for a snap shoot at a figure 12 target.

Impressively all the cadets achieved a pass on this shoot. One of the cadets managed to win the best group size rounding off a very good experience with good drills throughout.

Not to be outdone, the RAF Section travelled to RAF Wittering on April 26 for their very first flight experience.

The day started with the fitting of the parachute and escape drills from the cockpit.

It was then time to get into their flying suits complete with a communication check.

Each cadet was assigned a pilot for their 30/40 minute flight.

All nine cadets managed to take to the skies some completing aerial acrobatics like loop the loop.

The cadets also managed the controls on their flights - an amazing experience.

