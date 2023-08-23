Police officers and fire investigators are appealing for anyone with information about a large fire in Northampton town centre to come forward.

Emergency services were called to the four-storey building in Bridge Street at 11pm last night (August 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews and police officers remain on the scene this afternoon with both ends of Bridge Street, Mercers Row, Gold Street and Drapery still closed.

Police and fire crews remain on the scene of the Balloon Bar fire

The teams are now working to establish the cause of the fire and continue their thorough search of the building.

Anyone who has any information about how the fire may have started is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.