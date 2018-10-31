Take a look around Kettering pub after £500,000 makeover

A Kettering pub is re-opening tomorrow (Thursday) after being given a new look inside and out.

People will be able to see the results of the £500,000 revamp for themselves when The Beeswing re-opens tomorrow (November 1).

The pub’s new look includes opening out the old function room to extend the restaurant and changing all of the interiors to give it an up-to-date and modern look both internally and externally.

The restaurant has also been revamped, but after listening to locals, they’ve retained the entire bar area for drinkers who will still be able to order snacks in the bar.

Bosses say the pub will be offering a menu with freshly prepared and locally sourced food.

And they have lots of events lined up for the next six months, including beer, cider and gin festivals.

There will be monthly live music and Monday will be the pub’s quiz night featuring an interactive quiz which can be played on smartphones or tablets.

For more details about the revamp and events planned for the next few months, search for The Beeswing Kettering on Facebook.