Hundreds expected to attend Northamptonshire showcase of enterprising excellence

Hundreds of businesses are expected to attend a showcase of enterprising excellence in Northamptonshire.

The Business Exhibition is being hosted by the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and will be the first of two staged by the chamber this year.

It will take place at the Park Inn in Northampton on March 22.

Head of operations Tracey Griffiths said: “Our Business Exhibitions are always very well attended because they are ideal for businesses that are looking to forge new contacts, raise their profile and extend their business knowledge.

“The exhibition is open to both members and non-members of the Chamber and attendees even get the chance to win one year’s free Chamber membership.

“Visitors who are interested in more formal networking are invited to book on to the networking lunch where they will meet up to 60 business contacts over a three-course lunch.”

The exhibition is free to attend and will take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

To book a stand or a place on the Networking Lunch or the seminars call 01604 490490.

For further information visit www.northants-chamber.co.uk/events