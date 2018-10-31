Golden ticket giveaway at opening of Irthlingborough’s new food store

The opening date for a new Co-op store on a former factory site in Irthlingborough has been revealed.

Central England Co-operative is putting the finishing touches to its new food store which is set to open where the Express Works factory used to stand in Church Street.

This piece of land has been vacant since the buildings were demolished following a fire in 2007.

The society will open the new store at 9am on Wednesday, November 14, with a special ribbon cutting ceremony and golden ticket giveaway.

The first 50 shoppers through the doors will be given a golden ticket with which they could win various prizes including everything from a 49” Smart LED TV or a Bluetooth speaker to Co-operative gift vouchers or Irresistible Fairtrade chocolate bars.

Irthlingborough Central England Co-operative store manager Michelle Santoro said: “This is a very exciting time for everyone in the team and preparations for the big day are well under way.

“Please come and join us at 9am on Wednesday, 14 November, and you could be one of the 50 lucky customers to receive a golden ticket.

“There will be a great buzz on opening day and to celebrate the food store launch we will have plenty of special opening offers, we will be talking to customers about membership and how we can support in the local community.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”

The new store will provide a wide range of products and services, with fixtures and fittings including the latest in energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting.

The Irthlingborough store will be open from 7am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

It will offer a wide range of products, including fresh and local fruit and vegetables, an in-store bakery offering breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product, Costa Coffee, and a selection of food to go.

The store will also offer NUS Extra, Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency, a free car park, a free cash machine and a defibrillator.

The new food store will sit alongside a new Central England Co-operative funeralcare Funeral Home.

A special dedication ceremony will be held at a later date to mark the official opening of the funeral home.