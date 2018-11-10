Developer reveals plans for Rushden site just off the A6

A developer has revealed its plans to develop a commercial site in Rushden.

Godwin Developments, the Birmingham-based residential and commercial developer, has exchanged contracts to buy a 1.7 acre site just off the A6 bypass at Rushden.

It is just off the A6 roundabout at John Clark Way, which leads into Rushden town centre.

Development manager Ketan Patel said: “Godwin are excited to have secured this site as part of the further development of an important area in Rushden, and we look forward to sharing in the success of the redevelopment of the area as a whole.”

The site is currently vacant and Godwin has said it will be submitting a planning application before the end of 2018.

Discussions are still ongoing as to the final plans for the site, but Mr Patel said they envisaged A1 to A3 and potentially unclassified usage.

With regards to planning usage, A1 refers to shops, A2 is professional and financial services, and A3 is restaurants and cafes.

Godwin Developments is an established regional developer which currently has ongoing residential and commercial developments across the UK, including retail and private sector schemes.