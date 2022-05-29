Mayorhold car park

Bus operator Stagecoach is warning passengers of major diversions to services in Northampton town centre due to a “police incident” on Sunday (May 29).

A statement at just after 9am said all buses are operating from the Drapery rather than North Gate bus station due to the incident at Mayorhold car park.

Local reports have said Greyfriars and Sheep Street were both closed.

