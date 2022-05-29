Bus operator Stagecoach warns of diversions in Northampton town centre due to “police incident at Mayorhold car park”

Reports of road closures in the area which could impact Sunday shoppers

By Kevin Nicholls
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 9:56 am
Updated Sunday, 29th May 2022, 10:06 am
Mayorhold car park

Bus operator Stagecoach is warning passengers of major diversions to services in Northampton town centre due to a “police incident” on Sunday (May 29).

A statement at just after 9am said all buses are operating from the Drapery rather than North Gate bus station due to the incident at Mayorhold car park.

Local reports have said Greyfriars and Sheep Street were both closed.

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted but have so far refused to give any information on the closures, which could impact Sunday shoppers heading to the town centre.

