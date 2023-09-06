Watch more videos on Shots!

Motorists are facing delays on a stretch of the A45 this morning (Wednesday) because of a fire involving a bus.

Emergency services are at the scene of the westbound carriageway between Rushden and Wellingborough, with a lane closure in place.

Northamptonshire Police say nobody is believed to have been on board the bus.

Emergency services at the scene. Credit: Northants Roads Policing Team

A force spokesman said: “There are currently tailbacks on the westbound carriageway of the A45 between Rushden and Wellingborough due to a bus fire.

"Emergency services are on scene, and no-one is believed to have been on board.