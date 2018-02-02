Burton Latimer woman’s appeal for challenge ideas in memory of husband

A woman whose husband died from motor neurone disease has embarked on a year of challenges in his memory.

David Warren died just 20 weeks after being diagnosed with MND.

David Warren

Now his wife Jan is hoping 2018 will be a year to remember as she kick-starts 12 months of adventures and feats to raise money for charity.

So far, Mrs Warren has been challenged to complete 10 random acts of kindness, take part in a ‘cocktail crawl’ of Burton Latimer, hold a bake sale, complete a walk from Burton Latimer to Rushden Lakes, brave a hose-down challenge at a fire station and volunteer at two hospices supporting MND patients.

She is appealing for more ideas for challenges to raise as much money as she can for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Mrs Warren was made a trustee of the charity shortly after the death of her husband.

The couple moved from London to Burton Latimer when they retired.

However, their dreams for retirement came crashing down when Mr Warren was diagnosed with MND in May 2015.

Mrs Warren said: “In February 2014, David and I moved to our beautiful new house in Burton Latimer – the retirement home we had always dreamed of while working so hard in London for 25 years.

“Sadly on May 1, 2015, David was diagnosed with MND and lost his life to this insidious disease just 20 weeks later.

“My journey into MND with David began when he was diagnosed.

“Although his journey ended on September 9, mine did not.

“I felt I should not only honour the bravery and stoicism he displayed whilst enduring the disease, but also become more deeply involved in helping to find the cause and cure.

“I became a trustee for the charity 12 months after David’s death in order to help using my skills in accountancy and as his carer to try to help future sufferers and find a cure.”

Mrs Warren’s daughter Janaya, who lives in America, is also taking part in a year of challenges.

Mrs Warren is appealing for people to make a donation once she has completed a challenge set by them.

She added: “The MND Association helps not only those stricken but their family, friends and carers in every aspect of the journey into the disease and after.

“This vicious disease strikes without acknowledging age, gender or the hopes and dreams of the sufferer and their family. No cause has as yet been found and only through research will we find a cure.”

To submit ideas for ‘Challenge Jan’ or to donate to Mrs Warren’s fundraising visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janwarren184.