News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burst water main affecting supply in Wellingborough and Little Irchester

The issue is causing very little pressure or no water at all for some customers

By Stephanie Weaver
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 9:53 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 9:53 am
A burst water main is disrupting supply in Wellingborough and Little Irchester
A burst water main is disrupting supply in Wellingborough and Little Irchester

A burst water main has led to very little pressure or no water at all for homes in Wellingborough and Little Irchester.

Anglian Water has apologised for the problem which has been affecting properties in the area for several hours today (Wednesday).

A message posted on the company’s website says: “We’re working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.”

The water company has thanked customers for their patience while the repairs are carried out and will keep them updated on when the supply should be restored via its website.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

For more details about the ongoing efforts to repair the burst water main visit Anglian Water’s website at https://www.anglianwater.co.uk/

WellingboroughAnglian Water