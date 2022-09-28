Burst water main affecting supply in Wellingborough and Little Irchester

A burst water main is disrupting supply in Wellingborough and Little Irchester

A burst water main has led to very little pressure or no water at all for homes in Wellingborough and Little Irchester.

Anglian Water has apologised for the problem which has been affecting properties in the area for several hours today (Wednesday).

A message posted on the company’s website says: “We’re working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.”

The water company has thanked customers for their patience while the repairs are carried out and will keep them updated on when the supply should be restored via its website.

